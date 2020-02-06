Share:

LAHORE (PR): With over 5000 alumni and 200,000+ IELTS registrations, AEO Pakistan over the past two decades has established itself as Australian & Global Education Specialists, the most trusted IELTS Official Test Centre and now the official OET Test Centre in Pakistan. AEO Pakistan operates as the official liaison office for over 40 leading Australian Universities/Institutions and facilitates the enrolment of international students at these universities/institutions. Since 2002, AEO Pakistan has been conducting Australian Education Expos providing an excellent opportunity to Pakistani students planning to Study in Australia. Over the years thousands of students have benefitted from AEO expos held twice annually, across all major cities of Pakistan. This February 37th AEO Australian Education Expo is being organized across 10 major cities of Pakistan i.e. Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Bahawalpur and Hyderabad. The AEO expo is providing an ideal platform to prospective students across the country, to get free expert advice and counselling about how to apply to study in Australia 2020 at top ranked international universities.