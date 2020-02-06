Share:

A woman in her 40s, from Badin, passed away in Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre during the treatment. She was bitten by a stray dog in her hometown more than 2 months before. The doctor said that the dog had bitten her face and no immunisation was done for 2 months, so it became impossible to save her life. It was a terrible death and it hurts to say that it is not the only one, nowadays everyday people are passing away due to the stray dogs, especially in Sindh. If we see that statistics, we know how dangerous these dogs have become.

There is an immense need of awareness in the people about the harmful effects of dog bites so that they can immediately go for a cure. And the concerned authorities are requested to make the people secure from such dangerous dogs.

MAHDEEM HUSSAIN,

Turbat.