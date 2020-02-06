Share:

Rahim yar khan -A bank officer has been accused of fleecing people and depriving them of their hard-earned money worth more than Rs25 million. The alleged fraud was surfaced in Muslim Islami Bank, formerly known as MCB Islami Bank Sadiqabad.

Officer Shahid Sarwar of the said bank allegedly collected money of customers in person. However, instead of depositing it into customers’ bank accounts, he kept the money with him and escaped abroad when his fraud came to light.

The victims staged protest demonstration outside the bank. However, manager of the bank advised the affectees to contact the head office, instead of returning them their money. As per information, the bank officer after collecting 2.5 million rupees disappeared.

When the account holders visited the bank to withdraw their money, they came to know there was no money in their accounts.

According to preliminary reports, the victims have been deprived of Rs 25.3 million and it is feared that more victims will be exposed in future. According to sources, bank officer Shahid Sarwar and other bank staff may also be involved in the fraud. Bank manager Mohammad Tariq has advised the victims to contact bank head office or the FIA.

Hidayatullah, an affected person, told reporters that he ‘deposited Rs 1 million into the bank through Shahid Sarwar about a month ago and he also has a bank deposit slip but the bank still refuses to pay it.” It is against the banking laws. It is learnt that the victims have decided to contact the FIA Multan so that they can get back their money.