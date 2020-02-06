Share:

NEWLANDS - All-rounder Chris Woakes rued England’s inability to take wickets in important phases of the first ODI against SA as they slid to a seven-wicket defeat on Tuesday. “It was a respectable total,” Woakes said after the match. “It wasn’t, by any means, a great score. But it was something that we could bowl at. If we took wickets at important times, we could have put some pressure on them. It could have been a half-decent score. But we weren’t able to take those wickets. And that partnership between Temba (Bavuma) and Quinton (de Kock) was pretty good and hard to break, and that won them the game.”