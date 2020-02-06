Share:

BEIJING-Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with Cambodian Prime Minister SamdechTecho Hun Sen at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Noting that the Chinese government and people are currently doing their utmost to fight the pneumonia epidemic caused by the novel coronavirus, Xi said: “A friend in need is a friend indeed as the Cambodian people stand with the Chinese people at this special moment.” Xi said Cambodian King NorodomSihamoni and his mother, former Queen NorodomMonineath Sihanouk, had specially extended sympathy and support to the Chinese side. Moreover, the Cambodian prime minister had expressed strong support to China on many occasions and even made a special tour to China on Wednesday, which demonstrated unbreakable friendship and mutual trust between the two sides and showcased the essence of building a community of shared future of the two countries, said Xi, adding China deeply appreciated Cambodia’s such moves. Xi stressed that the Communist Party of China and the Chinese government had adopted the most thorough and strict prevention and control measures in a highly responsible manner toward the Chinese people and the international community in dealing with the epidemic. “At present, the prevention and control work is achieving positive results,” said Xi. Xi said the Chinese nation had overcome adversity through its development and therefore it has confidence and capability to win the fight against the outbreak of the epidemic.