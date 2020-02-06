Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza has announced that special secretariat of Council of Common Interests (CCI) would soon be formed to speedily resolve the disputed inter-provincial matters in an amicable way.

“It is top priority of ministry of IPC to form special secretariat of Council of Common Interests (CCI) to speedily resolve pending matters among provinces,” said Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza , talking to The Nation.

The disputed matters among provinces, especially Punjab and Sindh, are pending due to delay in the formation of separate secretariat of CCI. Among other issues, water crisis and renewable energy have remained main concerns between the provinces. The Council of Common Interests had faced difficulty to decide a unanimous agenda for its meeting.

Minister IPC said that PTI’s government wants to make working of ministry efficient. “PTI’s government wants to make all things systematic so as to resolve all the issues amicably,” she said. Two main provinces [Sindh and Punjab], before its last meeting, were not on same page to place issuance of notification regarding 6th population census on the agenda to discuss in the meeting. The meeting could not be able to take up matters of census and deferred it for the next meeting.

Sources said that the ministry wants to streamline the meetings of Council of Common Interests (CCI), as it is mandatory to hold meeting in 90 days. “PTI’s government taking all the provinces in confidence for holding the meetings of CCI,” she said.

The PML-N government in its tenure had also made failed attempt to resolve pending matter related to the formation of separate secretariat of Council of Common Interests (CCI). Former Minister for IPC Riaz Hussain Pirzada had also made failed attempt to convince the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif to form separate secretariat of CCI.

Sources said the PTI’s government is willing to formally notify the provisional results of the last census with the consensus of all provinces including Sindh. The provisional results of population census will be placed in the agenda of upcoming CCI’s meeting, so that it could be formally notified with consensus. Two major parliamentary opposition parties (PPP-P and MQM-P) have reservations on the 6th population census.

The MQM-P wants government to conduct audit of five different constituencies. The first population census was conducted in 1951, the second in 1961, the third in 1972, the fourth in March 1981 and the fifth in 1998 and after all the census concerns were raised from different parties. Likewise, PPP-P and MQM-P had raised concerns on sixth population census.