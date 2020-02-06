Share:

The coronavirus outbreak will not disrupt the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games, with the year’s leading sports events to be held as planned, said an official on the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"The coronavirus has nothing to do with the 2020 Olympics as this outbreak won't block the games," IOC Vice President Ugur Erdener from Turkey told Anadolu Agency.

Erdener said Olympics officials are currently monitoring the situation concerning the outbreak.

Regarding Chinese athletes and coaching staff, Erdener said: "If some are infected, they won't be allowed [to enter Japan] of course"

Like Turkey, countries are taking necessary screening measures in the arrival areas of their airports, he added.

Turkey has adopted new measures to detect the coronavirus among international passengers and travelers coming from Far East countries and they have been scanned using thermal cameras at Istanbul Airport.

Japan to work to keep virus out

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said this week that the government would make utmost efforts to ensure that the outbreak does not trouble the 2020 Olympics.

"We will keep in close contact with everybody, including the International Olympic Committee and the World Health Organization, to take appropriate steps and keep the coronavirus from affecting the Olympics," Abe said in a parliamentary session.

Meanwhile, Japanese Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto said the Olympics' organizers are not considering cancelling the games.

The coronavirus, also known as 2019-nCoV, has killed at least 492 people in China and abroad since it emerged in Wuhan city in late December. More than 17,200 others have been infected by the virus, which is believed to have been transmitted to humans from animals, particularly bats.

Besides China, the virus has spread to more than 24 countries including Japan, South Korea, Thailand, the U.S., France, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, India, Nepal and Canada.

Travelers from China are being screened at airports worldwide and several airlines have suspended flights to Wuhan.

Japan, South Korea, the U.S., Australia, Pakistan, India, France, Germany, Indonesia and Turkey have evacuated their citizens from the city.