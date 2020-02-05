Share:

Wah cantt-There is no let-up in cases of crimes in the heavily guarded garrison cities of Taxila and Wah despite the tall claims of police pertaining to tightening noose around dacoits and burglars.

Criminals are on the loose in various urban and rural areas of Taxila town as the residential and commercial areas under Taxila and Wah police stations have witnessed an alarming increase in street crimes during last two days. Four armed bandits riding on two different motorcycles launched looting spree on Tuesday when they looted three different shops on gun point depriving shopkeepers from cash and their mobile phones. The gang comprising Afghan youth have launched their looting spree on Faisal Shaheed road where they looted cash and cell phones from a medical store located opposite Christian hospital. In their second strike, they stormed in a shop of carts and deprived owner from cash and two cell phones and subsequently the armed bandits entered in an auto store on the same road and looted cash and one cell phone and fled successfully with looted booty.

Earlier, four armed bandits carrying pistols entered in the house of Adeel in Gheerababad area in Cement Company in limits of Wah Saddar Police station limits and made hostage all the family members on pistol point.

Later, the armed bandits searched the house and fled the house with looted booty including cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs0.3 million. In same police station four persons riding on two different motorcycles snatched cash and cell phone on pistol point from Kamran Safadar and escaped. While in Taxila Police station limits, three armed bandits equipped with pistol snatched motorcycle, cash and cell phone from three friends Mohammad Saddam, Raheem and Ilyas and escaped. In same police station limits, cattle worth Rs0.2 million were stolen from farm of Hussain Shah.

In Wah Cantonment police station limits, armed bandits snatched motorcycle and cash from Osama Malik while Muhammad Ameen’s motorcycle was stolen in same police station limits.

City Police officer Ahsan Younas organised an open court at Taxila Police station in which he has assured the social and business community of controlling the crimes especially robbery and dacoity cases with enhancing police patrolling but all claims proved a mere eye wash as there is no respite in crimes in the area and armed bandits are continuously launching their looting spree.