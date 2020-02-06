Share:

About 70 percent of Earth’s surface is covered in water in which 97 percent is in the oceans. That only leaves 3 percent as freshwater of that small amount of freshwater almost 2 percent is locked up in glaciers. The remaining 1 percent of freshwater is mostly groundwater, with a small fraction filling the world’s lakes and rivers.

Machar is Asia’s largest freshwater Lake, spread over 200 square kilometers it expands to as much as 500 square kilometers during the monsoon rain, in 1980s it was major source of fish catch for the country and once it was home for migratory birds.

But massive delay in construction of Right Bank Outfall Drain-II (RBOD-II) demised freshwater lake into toxic water lake and the project was expected to be completed in 2006 and then in Nov-2019 nevertheless at end of 2019 the project has not been completed. Denizen of Manchar Lake said that “before 1990s, we used to drink water from lake now water, water everywhere but not a drop to drink and we are compel to buy water for cooking and drinking purpose”.

Regular stream of waste water from industry and agriculture in the north and other drainage from various cities via Main Nara Valley (MNV) drain contaminated the lake and exceedingly saltiness of water made various precious species of the fishes and migratory birds extinct which left hundreds fisherman (mohana) families in starvation except this skin and various other diseases are common among children and adult. I urge authorities concerned, organizations working on environment to save precious asset of Pakistan from devastation.

FAHAD RIND,

Johi.