ISLAMABAD - A special award-giving ceremony was held at the Army Museum on Wednesday to confer medals to the Pakistan Army Aviation pilots who had rescued a French mountaineer from Nanga Parbat in 2018. Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of General Staff (CGS) Pakistan Army, senior military officers and officers from Pakistan Army Aviation attended the ceremony. Rear Admiral Didier Malterre, Commander of French Joint Force in Indian Ocean, conferred the France National Defence Bronze Medal to the brave pilots of Army Aviation who took part in the daring rescue operation. It is worth mentioning here that in January 2018, a French mountaineer, Miss Elisabeth Revol, was stuck at Nanga Parbat. Pakistan Army Aviation pilots rescued the mountaineer on the request of French embassy in Pakistan.