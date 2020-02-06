ISLAMABAD - As the incumbent government is working to introduce amendments in NAB

READ MORE: 3,700 segregated on ship off Japan in coronavirus scare

laws, a clear division emerged in joint

opposition as both the major opposition parties [PPP and PML-N] prepared

different draft of proposals.

The join opposition had jointly raised

READ MORE: Divided US Senate acquits Trump in impeachment trial

the matter for making ‘necessary’

amendments in NAB laws and finally

convinced the incumbent government

to do legislation with their consultation.

READ MORE: Death toll from coronavirus in China reaches 563

The federal government had asked all

the parliamentary opposition parties

to share their proposed amendments

in NAB laws as soon as possible.

READ MORE: Indonesia, Pakistan aim to increase bilateral trade and cooperation

The major opposition parties could

not develop consensus and prepared

different drafts [of proposal] to submit it to the government, background

discussions with opposition members

READ MORE: Unions across Pakistan observe black day, oppose Indian occupation of Kashmir

revealed. The opposition parties are

mainly interested to impose proposed

changes [in NAB laws] with effect from

ongoing cases.

READ MORE: EPA bans vehicles posing detrimental impact upon environment

As, currently opposition members

[MNAs] Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan

Iqbal, Syed Khursheed Shah and others are currently facing cases under the

NAB laws in different matters.

READ MORE: India to form trust responsible for building the Rama Temple in Ayodhya

Talking to The Nation, PPP Information Secretary Nafisa Shah said that the

amendments in the NAB laws should

have affect on current cases.

“Amendments should be implemented in current cases in NAB,” said PPP’s

READ MORE: India's fatal move of August 5 will lead to Kashmir's independence, says PM Khan

MNA. When asked about difference of

opinion between the PML-N and PPP-P

in amendments, she said that both parties had different drafts of proposals.

The main opposition party – PML-N

READ MORE: Shehbaz Sharif says Nawaz’s treatment delayed due to Maryam’s absence

has prepared its own proposals to bring

changes in the law. “The old law has lacunas, which needs to be changed as

earlier as possible,” said PML-N’s MNA

Javed Latif, talking to the newspaper.

READ MORE: Russia may buy Turkish food products replacing China's

All the lawmakers are interested to

bring ‘necessary’ changes in the current NAB laws. “It should have been

done earlier. Many lawmakers were affected by the NAB laws,” he said, who

was recently summoned by NAB in assets beyond means case.

READ MORE: 'Made in Europe': Huawei pledges 5G network for EU market

On the other hands, the government

side will examine the proposal from opposition in its committee before reaching on consensus about changes in the

law. “Government will carefully examine the drafts of major opposition parties about bringing changes in NAB

laws,” said PTI’s chief whip in National Assembly Amir Dogar, talking to The

READ MORE: PM addresses special Legislative Assembly session in AJK

Nation.

He said the opposition parties had

raised voices for bringing changes in

the current NAB laws but could not develop consensus in its own ranks. “Both

READ MORE: Bangladesh team arrives for Test match

the major opposition parties have their

own set of proposals to make changes

in it,” said PTI’s member. He said the final draft [after vetting and discussion]

would be presented before Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said Incumbent

READ MORE: Army Chief reiterates support to Kashmiris' right to self-determination

government wanted to resolve all the

matters with consensus.

Political observers assumed that the

matter regarding changes in NAB laws

READ MORE: Pakistan Post issues special postage stamp to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

would not be resolved immediately.

The government side might not accept

all the changes proposed by the opposition.

The government, other day [Thursday], had also introduced ‘NAB Accountability ordinance (second amendment), 2019’ ignoring the protest from

READ MORE: President Alvi, PM Khan express solidarity with Kashmir

opposition benches in the National Assembly.

The statement of objects and reasons of ‘The National Accountability

Ordinance, 2019’ says, “Under the existing regime a number of inquiries

have been initiated against the holder

READ MORE: Trump targets middle class voters in divisive address

of public offices and government servants on account procedural lapses,

where no actual corruption is involved.

NAB, while assuming parallel jurisdiction, is also inquiring into matters pertaining to taxation, imposition of levies.

It is therefore felt necessary to define

READ MORE: US, UK, France request UNSC meeting on situation in northwestern Syria

through the subject amendments the

operational domain of NAB. ”