ISLAMABAD - As the incumbent government is working to introduce amendments in NAB
laws, a clear division emerged in joint
opposition as both the major opposition parties [PPP and PML-N] prepared
different draft of proposals.
The join opposition had jointly raised
the matter for making ‘necessary’
amendments in NAB laws and finally
convinced the incumbent government
to do legislation with their consultation.
The federal government had asked all
the parliamentary opposition parties
to share their proposed amendments
in NAB laws as soon as possible.
The major opposition parties could
not develop consensus and prepared
different drafts [of proposal] to submit it to the government, background
discussions with opposition members
revealed. The opposition parties are
mainly interested to impose proposed
changes [in NAB laws] with effect from
ongoing cases.
As, currently opposition members
[MNAs] Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan
Iqbal, Syed Khursheed Shah and others are currently facing cases under the
NAB laws in different matters.
Talking to The Nation, PPP Information Secretary Nafisa Shah said that the
amendments in the NAB laws should
have affect on current cases.
“Amendments should be implemented in current cases in NAB,” said PPP’s
MNA. When asked about difference of
opinion between the PML-N and PPP-P
in amendments, she said that both parties had different drafts of proposals.
The main opposition party – PML-N
has prepared its own proposals to bring
changes in the law. “The old law has lacunas, which needs to be changed as
earlier as possible,” said PML-N’s MNA
Javed Latif, talking to the newspaper.
All the lawmakers are interested to
bring ‘necessary’ changes in the current NAB laws. “It should have been
done earlier. Many lawmakers were affected by the NAB laws,” he said, who
was recently summoned by NAB in assets beyond means case.
On the other hands, the government
side will examine the proposal from opposition in its committee before reaching on consensus about changes in the
law. “Government will carefully examine the drafts of major opposition parties about bringing changes in NAB
laws,” said PTI’s chief whip in National Assembly Amir Dogar, talking to The
Nation.
He said the opposition parties had
raised voices for bringing changes in
the current NAB laws but could not develop consensus in its own ranks. “Both
the major opposition parties have their
own set of proposals to make changes
in it,” said PTI’s member. He said the final draft [after vetting and discussion]
would be presented before Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said Incumbent
government wanted to resolve all the
matters with consensus.
Political observers assumed that the
matter regarding changes in NAB laws
would not be resolved immediately.
The government side might not accept
all the changes proposed by the opposition.
The government, other day [Thursday], had also introduced ‘NAB Accountability ordinance (second amendment), 2019’ ignoring the protest from
opposition benches in the National Assembly.
The statement of objects and reasons of ‘The National Accountability
Ordinance, 2019’ says, “Under the existing regime a number of inquiries
have been initiated against the holder
of public offices and government servants on account procedural lapses,
where no actual corruption is involved.
NAB, while assuming parallel jurisdiction, is also inquiring into matters pertaining to taxation, imposition of levies.
It is therefore felt necessary to define
through the subject amendments the
operational domain of NAB. ”