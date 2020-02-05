Share:

NANCHANG - East China’s Jiangxi Province has rolled out a series of online exhibitions for people to enjoy a cultural feast via the Internet while local museums and memorial halls are closed amid fight against novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Jiangxi Provincial Museum launched a new program on its official WeChat account Monday to feature one treasure in the museum each day for 20 days. On Monday, a bronze tiger dating back to the Shang Dynasty (1600 B.C.-1046 B.C.) was exhibited online.

Meanwhile, the museum has also opened several online thematic shows including exhibitions on cultural relics unearthed from the tomb of the Marquis of Haihun, princess’s jewelry from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), and pictures of the Chinese zodiac relics.

The memorial hall of Ruijin central revolutionary base has built VR online scenic spots, which use 3D panoramic technology to display the basic display of the museum and the scenic spots of important revolutionary sites.