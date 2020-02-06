Share:

Good news for the EOBI pensioners prime minister khan fulfils his promise. EOBI pensions have been increased by 62% from PKR 5250/- to PKR8500/-, to be taken to PKR 15,000 during government’s tenure.

Due to revival of 4 BIG commercial projects that were previously frozen for years and record collections, EOBI pensions have been increased from 1st January 2020 as announced by SAPM Zulfikar Bukhari during a ceremony in Islamabad. This is the good initiative by the government for the poor people whose pension is very less. Now they can have some kind of relief.

SABEEN RASHID,

Islamabad.