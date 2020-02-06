Share:

ATTOCK - Former Senator Sardar

Mehmood Khan who

died after a prolong illness at the age of 84, was

laid to rest at his ancestral grave yard in village

Akhori of Attock district.

A large number of notables which included

Federal Minister Ghulam

Sarwar Khan, former federal minister Sheikh Aftab Ahmad, Punjab Public Accounts Committee

Chairman Syed Yawar

Abbas Bokhari, Provincial Minister Col Malik

Muhammad Anwar Khan,

MPA Malik Jamshed Altaf, former MPA Syed

Ejaz Hussain Bokhari,

Advocates Syed Azmat

Bokhari, Tahir Bokhari

and large number of people from different walk of

life attended his funeral

prayer.

He was a well known

lawyer and a politician.

Throughout his political

carrier, he remained associated with Pakistan

Muslim League. In early

90s, he was twice elected chairman, district

council Attock that too

unopposed. In 2004, he

was elected as Senator

on PML-Q ticket. Sardar

Mehmood was born in

1936. He passed his matriculation from Govt

High School Attock and

did his graduation from

Govt Degree College Attock.