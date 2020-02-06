ATTOCK - Former Senator Sardar
Mehmood Khan who
died after a prolong illness at the age of 84, was
laid to rest at his ancestral grave yard in village
Akhori of Attock district.
A large number of notables which included
Federal Minister Ghulam
Sarwar Khan, former federal minister Sheikh Aftab Ahmad, Punjab Public Accounts Committee
Chairman Syed Yawar
Abbas Bokhari, Provincial Minister Col Malik
Muhammad Anwar Khan,
MPA Malik Jamshed Altaf, former MPA Syed
Ejaz Hussain Bokhari,
Advocates Syed Azmat
Bokhari, Tahir Bokhari
and large number of people from different walk of
life attended his funeral
prayer.
He was a well known
lawyer and a politician.
Throughout his political
carrier, he remained associated with Pakistan
Muslim League. In early
90s, he was twice elected chairman, district
council Attock that too
unopposed. In 2004, he
was elected as Senator
on PML-Q ticket. Sardar
Mehmood was born in
1936. He passed his matriculation from Govt
High School Attock and
did his graduation from
Govt Degree College Attock.