Lahore - An art exhibition titled ‘Blood in the Valley’ was held to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir at Alhamra Art Gallery, the Mall.

The exhibition featured 50 artworks from renowned and young artists in which Kashmiris’ freedom struggle was presented to the public. Provincial Minister Law and Chairman Kashmir Committee Punjab Muhammad Basharat Raja was the chief guest of the exhibition who inaugurated the exhibition along with Executive Director Alhamra Athar Ali Khan.

On occasion, Provincial Minister Law and Chairman Kashmir Committee Punjab Muhammad Basharat Raja said that the international community and the United Nations have to fulfill their ‘Responsibility to Protect’ innocent Kashmiris from crimes against humanity being committed by occupying military forces in State of Jammu & Kashmir. Raja reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to extend all possible political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris until they attain their inalienable right of self-determination. He further said that in this time of need, all Pakistani are standing with Kashmiris, 5th FEB gives us a lesson that everyone must be wise, brave and united in all critical times, he added.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said that we believe in supporting and promoting regional and international peace and stability by resolving all disputes and conflicts. The exhibition is arranged to highlight the killing of innocents Kashmiris. Kashmir dispute is an internationally recognized issue and needs to be resolved in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Before the exhibition, a walk has been organized to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir in which Alhamra’s Officers, employees, artists and other audience will participate to raise their voice in favor of the Kashmiri people.

The exhibition “Blood in the Valley” was attended by a large gathering including Government, civil functionaries, and important personalities from different walks of life.