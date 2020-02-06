Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman on Wednesday rejected US President Donald Trump’s offer of mediation between Pakistan and India on the issue of Kashmir. While addressing a seminar here on solidarity with Kashmir, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman said that they will not accept mediation offer from US president between Pakistan and India on issue of Kashmir. He stated that the world has seen the mediation of Trump on issue of Jerusalem and now no one was ready to accept his mediation on this important issue. He elaborated that accepting Trump’s arbitration would be meant to lose the Pakistan administrated Kashmir (Azad Kashmir). Lashing out at the global community on the issue of occupied Kashmir, he said that the world did not think beyond their interests; adding that fight for human rights was just an eyewash for the rest of the world. While criticising the role of the government on issue of Kashmir he said that the current leadership was like the agent of the global power and they had no ability to resolve the issue of Kashmir through their positive and effective diplomacy. While commenting on the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Kashmir issue, he said that dictatorship was better than weak democracy; saying that in dictatorship the dictator was always exposed and known to everyone but in weak democracy no one knows about the person responsible for all the flaws in system. He added that the entire Pakistan nation was on the back of Kashmiri people and they would keep supporting them till the end.