ATTOCK - Former senator Sardar Mehmood Khan who died after a prolonged illness at the age of 84, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in village Akhori of Attock district. A large number of notables which included Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, former federal minister Sheikh Aftab Ahmad, Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari, Provincial Minister Col Malik Muhammad Anwar Khan, MPA Malik Jamshed Altaf, former MPA Syed Ejaz Hussain Bokhari, Advocates Syed Azmat Bokhari, Tahir Bokhari and people from different walks of life attended his funeral prayer. He was a well-known lawyer and a politician. Throughout his political carrier, he remained associated with Pakistan Muslim League. In early 90’s he was twice elected chairman District Council Attock and that too unopposed. In 2004, he was elected senator on PML-Q ticket. Sardar Mehmood Khan was born in 1936. He passed his Matriculation examination from Govt High School Attock and did his completed graduation from Govt Degree College Attock. After his graduation, he went to Law College Peshawar and passed his LLB with distinction. He was also a good tennis player.