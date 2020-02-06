Share:

LAHORE - To pay tribute to “Shuhadas” of Indian held Kashmir and to highlight the Kashmir struggle and resilience of Kashmiri youth, a game named “Kashmir Intifada” has been launched on digital media on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day by the company Digital Intelligence. Dr Umair Haroon, Project Director is leading the project.

The game aims to develop an insight into the oppression faced by the “Unarmed Kashmiris” against “Armed Indian Security Forces.” It highlights that the Kashmiris are kept under curfew and lockdown, the spirit of independence will never die down.

The official song takes the audience through different ways that the Kashmiri youth has fought and struggled for their rights and is available on Youtube on websites Youtube.com/watch?v=KHlyd9azBM. Kashmir Intifada will be available on smart phones as well as desktops.