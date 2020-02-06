Share:

BENONI - Afghanistan ended their ICC U19 Cricket World Cup campaign on a high as victory over the hosts saw them finish seventh in South Africa.

An unbeaten half-century from Ibrahim Zadran featured in the successful run chase after they bowled the Junior Proteas out for 154 thanks to Shafiqullah Ghafari’s four-wicket haul. Having won the toss and elected to bat in the 7th Place Play-Off, South Africa suffered a stuttering start and lost three early wickets, including captain Bryce Parsons (6), who ends the tournament with 265 runs in six matches. The hosts soon experienced another setback when Jonathan Bird was struck by a fierce delivery on the elbow from Abdul Rahman (two for 47), forcing the left-hander to retire hurt on 17. Reeling on 44 for three after the opening ten overs, Luke Beaufort (19) and Tyrese Karelse (10) steadied the ship with a promising stand before Ghafari wreaked havoc in the middle order.

The spinner, who took figures of six for 15 in the opening game against the same opponents, claimed three wickets in succession to dismiss Karelse, Beaufort and Khanya Cotani (3). An important 51-run, eighth-wicket stand between Merrick Brett (28) and Mondli Khumalo (26) helped the home side into triple figures before a late cameo from the returning Bird (34) carried South Africa to a competitive total. Ghafari finished with leading figures of four for 15 as he ended the tournament with 16 wickets, while Fazal Farooqi contributed with three for 33.

In their response, Afghanistan made light work of their pursuit of the target, with Sediq Atal (40) the aggressor in his opening partnership with Zadran, dispatching four fours and three sixes to help his team take control of the proceedings. Despite the latter falling to Parsons (one for 26) and with fellow spinner, Odirile Modimokoane (two for 37) picking up two more scalps, Zadran and Abdul Rahman (27) put on a partnership worth 86 runs to edge their side towards the winning late

Zadran recorded a patient 73 off 113 deliveries, with seven fours, to anchor his team as they strolled to victory with almost ten overs to go. “The way I get wickets, especially against South Africa, is to keep it very simple and to not overthink things. I focused on my line and length, and the basics worked well for me,” commented the man of the match, Ghafari.

Scorecard

SOUTH AFRICA U-19:

L Manje c Rahmanullah b Fazal Haque 2

A Louw c Shafiqullah b Abdul Rahman 9

JA Bird c Rahmanullah b Shafiqullah 34

B Parsons b Abdul Rahman 6

L Beaufort b Shafiqullah Ghafari 19

T Karelse b Shafiqullah Ghafari 10

K Cotani c Sediqullah b Shafiqullah 3

T van Vuuren b Zohaib 0

M Brett c Ishaq b Fazal Haque 28

M Khumalo c Farhan b Fazal Haque 26

O Modimokoane not out 0

EXTRAS: (lb 2, w 15) 17

TOTAL: (all out, 39.3 overs) 154

FOW: 1-5, 2-17, 3-35, 3-40*, 4-79, 5-80, 6-81, 7-91, 8-142, 9-142, 10-154.

BOWLING: Fazal Haque 8-1-33-3, Abdul Rahman 8-0-47-2, Noor Ahmad 5-0-24-0, Jamshid Khan 5-1-13-0, Shafiqullah Ghafari 8.3-3-15-4, Zohaib 5-0-20-1.

AFGHANISTAN U-19:

Ibrahim Zadran not out 73

Sediqullah st Cotani b Parsons 40

Farhan Zakhil lbw b Modimokoane1

Rahmanullah c Khumalo b Modimokoane 1

Abdul Rahman run out 27

M Ishaq c Parsons b van Vuuren 4

Shafiqullah Ghafari not out 0

EXTRAS: (b 6, w 6) 12

TOTAL: (5 wkts, 40.2 overs) 158

FOW: 1-51, 2-54, 3-58, 4-144, 5-153.

BOWLING: M Brett 8-1-23-0, M Khumalo 7-0-31-0, T van Vuuren 4.2-0-28-1, B Parsons 10-3-26-1, O Modimokoane 10-0-37-2, A Louw 1-0-7-0.

TOSS: South Africa U-19

UMPIRES: Anil Chaudhary

TV UMPIRE: Raveendra Wimalasiri

MATCH REFEREE: Graeme Labrooy