ISLAMABAD - The Federal government has so far authorised release of Rs 429.17 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20, as against the total allocation of Rs 701 billion.

Under its development programme, the government has released an amount of Rs 190.87 billion for federal ministries, Rs136.68 billion for corporations and Rs 33.7 billion for special areas, according to a latest data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

Out of these allocations, the government released Rs 26.78 billion for security enhancement in the country for which the government had allocated Rs 32.5 billion during the year 2019-20. An amount of Rs65.9 billion has also been released for the blocks managed by Finance Division under the government’s 10 years development programme.

Similarly for Higher education Commission, the government released an amount of Rs 22.7 billion out of its total allocation of Rs 29 billion while Rs 229.47 million were released for Pakistan Nuclear Energy Authority for which the government had allocated Rs 301.48 million in the development budget. For the National Highway Authority (NHA), the government released Rs 125.6 billion against its allocations of Rs154.96 billion. Under annual development agenda, the government also released Rs 10.14 billion for Railways Division out of total allocation of Rs 16 billion, Rs 6.07 billion for Interior Division, and Rs 7.06 billion for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Division.

The Revenue Division received Rs 4.24 billion whereas the Cabinet Division also received Rs 26.7 billion for which an amount of Rs 39.986 billion has been allocated for the year 2019-20. The government also released Rs 20.75 billion for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) block and other projects out of its allocations of Rs 27.26 billion and Rs 12.8 billion for Gilgit Baltistan (Block and other projects).

Meanwhile, government has released a sum of Rs 46,880.087 million for various water resource projects under annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2019-20 so far.

According to the data of Planning Commission, an amount of Rs 85,727.359 million was allocated for various water resource sectors in the current fiscal year. A sum of Rs12,800 million has been released for Diamer Basha Dam (Dam part), Rs3309.154 million for Diamer Basha dam (Land Acquisition & Resettlement), Rs 5283.842 million for Kachhi Canal Project Dera Bughti, Rs1321.780 million Lower Indus Right Bank Irrigation & Drainage Project (RBOD-1) and Rs800 million for construction of 100 dams in Balochistan.

Similarly, an amount of Rs12,000 million has been released for Mohmand Dam (Dam Part), Rs1200 million for Balochistan Effluent Disposal into (RBOD-I, RBOD-III), Jafarabad, Rs880 million for construction of Basool Dam (Ormara), Rs201.20 million for construction of Khazeena Dam Zamri, Rs480 million for construction of small dams in Sindh, Rs400 million for construction of small dams in Mansehra district, Rs1076 million for Garuk Storage Dam Kharan, Rs1065.825 million for Remedial Measures to Control waterlogging (Muzaffargarh),

Rs1200 million for Balochistan Effluent Disposal into RBOD.I (RBOD-III), Jafarabad, Nasirabad, Rs400 million for small dams in KPK and Rs480 million for raising of Baran Dam Bannu.