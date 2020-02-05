Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) within 24 hours withdrew its notification of removing Executive Director (ED) Pakistani Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), The Nation learnt on Wednesday.

The ministry on Tuesday removed ED PIMS Dr. Anser Maxood replacing him with Dr. Rizwan Hameed Malik. However, it restored Dr. Anser Maxood within 24 hours.

Officials said that the ministry withdrew its notification after difference emerged among top officials at ministry.

The notification issued on February 4 said that with the approval of competent authority, current charge of the post of Executive Director (BS-21) PIMS assigned to Dr. Anser Maxood Professor of Dentistry PIMS vide Ministry Of National Health notification issued on August 2019 is hereby discontinued with immediate effect. Dr. Rizwan Hameed Malik, Associate Professor of Orthopaedic PIMS, is allowed to look after the work of post of Executive director PIMS with immediate effected and till appointment of regular incumbent after the approval of competent authority

However, on February 5, the ministry issued another notification saying that “with the approval of competent authority Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) a notification issued on February 4th 2020 regarding discontinuation of current charge of the post of executive director BS-21 PIMS Islamabad in respect of Dr. Anser Maxood Professor of Dentistry and allowing Dr. Rizwan Hameed Malik Associate professor of Orthopaedics to look after the work of the post of Executive Director is hereby withdrawn ab-initio.”