Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar on Wednesday said that the people of Kashmir had rendered great sacrifices, the citizens of Karachi and the elected representatives stand with them in their struggle for right of self-determination.

He expressed these views while speaking in a seminar and pictorial exhibition held in the Khaliqdina Hall by Culture and Sports Department of KMC on the Kashmir Solidarity Day here.

He appealed to the youth to send messages to United Nations (UN) and other world organizations regarding Kashmir issue and use this strong tool of social media in this connection which would definitely yield result.

Leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Mehmood Sagar, Kashmiri leader Sardar Nazakat Ali, Dr. Rakesh Motiani, Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, Senior Director Culture and sports Mohammad Imran, staff of KMC and citizens of Karachi were present on the occasion.

The leader of APHC Mehmood Sagar said the Kashmiris have been rendering sacrifices for the past seventy years in their struggle for right of self-determination.

Sardar Nazakat said that the contribution of youth in the freedom movement was instrumental and Kashmiris were thankful to Pakistan and its people for their political, moral and diplomatic support for resolution of the Kashmir conflict.

Prominent writer Bashir Saddozai said that we need to give the right direction to the struggle for self determination.