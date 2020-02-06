Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani skier Muhammad Karim dominated the opponents in the men’s giant slalom category on the inaugural day of the 4th CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup, which started at the scenic Malam Jabba Ski Resort on Wednesday. Ukrainian skiers Nazarity Petruk and Ivan Kravchuk remained second and third respectively in the same category. In women’s giant slalom event, Pakistan proved invincible as three Pakistani skiers, Kushim Sahiba, Umaima Wali and Jia Ali, finished first, second and third respectively. In the grand event, 36 international skiers from nine countries including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Canada, Greece, Tajikistan, Timor, Turkey, Ukraine and United Kingdom, are participating.