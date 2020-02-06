PESHAWAR/KHYBER - Like other parts of the country, Kashmir
Solidarity Day was observed on Wednesday in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
with a pledge to continue political and
moral support of the Kashmiri people until they get rid of Indian aggression. People from all walks of life including political
leaders, tribal elders, religious elites, traders, and students took part in rallies in
connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.
The protesters while carrying pro-Kashmir banners marched from Charwazgai
square to Bacha Khan Chowk, main Landi
Kotal bazaar.
Addressing on the occasion speakers including Malik Abdurrazaq, Assistant Commissioner, Landi Kotal Muhammad Imran,
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf local leader Haji
Zerbullah Shinwari and others said that
the whole nation was united to extend
every possible support to their Kashmiri brothers to win freedom of India. They
added that for the last seven decades, the
innocent Kashmiris had been subjugated
to inhuman atrocities by the Indian forces
that put a question mark on the silent attitude of the civilised world.
They assured that time would come that
the Kashmir would be freed and the Kashmiris would serve their lives as per their
wishes.
Meanwhile, the Christian community of
Landi Kotal also expressed their solidarity with Kashmiri people by holding a protest demonstration here in front of local
press club.
The rally was led by minority Member
Provincial Assembly, Wilson Wazir scores
of local Christian along with local police
officials and members of civil society carried banners inscribed with slogan in favour of Kashmiri people.
Speaking on the occasion, Wilson Wazir
lauded the efforts of the Prime Minister
Imran Khan, who highlighted the Kashmir
issue effectively at United National forum
and urged the civilised nations to stand by
Kashmiri to get rid of Indian atrocities.
Similarly, Kashmir Day was separately
observed by initiating huge rallies here in
Melwat, Bara and at Bab-e-Khyber, Jamrud
on Wednesday.
A huge rally led by MPA, Shafiq Afridi
and Jamaat-e-Islami leader Shah Faisal Afridi hundreds of locals from various walks
of life marched from Melwat to main Bara
Bazaar where the demo was converted
into a public gathering.
The speakers said that Kashmir was the
jugular vein of Pakistan and every single tribesman would be ready to fight for
the freedom of Kashmir. In the same way
tribesmen took out rally in favor of Kashmiri people at Bab-e-Khyber.
Mohmand tribesmen and political workers took out rallies to express solidarity
with the Kashmiris. The rallies were taken
out in the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Mohmand Iftikhar Alam in Safi, Ekkaghund baazar, Haleemzai tehsil and other areas.
The rallies were also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohmand
Syed Saiful Islam, Assistant Commissioner Upper Mohmand Hamid Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Biazai Abdul Wahab,
Assistant Commissioner Lower Mohmand
Qaiser Khan and a large numbers of tribal elders.
The participants of the rallies carried
banners and placards inscribed with anti-India slogans.
Addressing the rallies, Malik Sahib Dad
Maulana Abdul Haq, Mir Afzal Mohmand,
Maulana Amirullah Junidi, Malik Amir
Nawaz and others said that they would
reaffirm their support with Kashmiris in
their struggles for the right of self-determination. The protesters asked the government to socially boycott the US and
India. They urged the UN to play role to
provide right of self-determination to
Kashmiris
In Swabi, the Kashmir Solidarity Day was
observed with great enthusiasm by district
administration, universities, and other educational institutions on Wednesday.
In the district headquarters the rallies
were led by Swabi Deputy Commissioner, Shahid Mahmood and district police officer, Imran Shahid and in four tehsils of
the district by assistant commissioners
and principals of the higher secondary
schools. They were holding placards and
banners inscribed with different slogans
in favour of Kashmir and against the Indian occupation, saying that India could not
suppress the Kashmiris.
The speakers spoke in detail about Indian atrocities, illegal annexation of Kashmir
by India, UN adopted resolutions, delaying
tactics of the world body, lack of interest
of great powers, ending of the special status of Kashmir and continued lockdown of
Kashmir since August 5, 2019. They said
India had indulged in flagrant violation of
UN adopted resolutions and fundamental
human rights, but despite that the cogent
states failed to raise their voices against
the Indian atrocities.
Meanwhile, Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) also observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day. Saeed
Zada, former District Chief in his address
at Karnal Sher Khan Chowk said that it
came as a surprise that the UN and world
powers have failed to come forward and
speak against the continued lockdown of
Kashmir and ending of special status of
Kashmir by Modi’s government.
In Mardan, scores of traders of Mardan
district staged Kashmir Solidarity Rally
on Wednesday. The rally was organised by
Markaz-e-Tanzeem-e-Tajiran-Zahir Shah
group.
The rally started from the Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) office at Kachari Chowk and changed into
protest meeting. The protesters were
holding banners and chanted slogans
against India over illegal occupation of
Kashmir and atrocities constantly being
inflicted on the Kashmiri people by Indian
armed forces and RSS.
The protest rally was led by provincial general secretary of Markaz-e-Tanzeem-e-Tajiram, Deputy Commissioner
Mohammad Abid Khan, Ghulam Sarwar
Saraf, Waqar Bacha, Chamber President
Kaleemullah and other traders’ representatives and district officials. Addressing the rally, the speakers strongly condemned Indian atrocities in occupied
Kashmir and urged the international community to take notice of Indian brutalities.
They added that the Indian government
has turned Kashmir into a jail from the
last several month, but the international
community has closed their eyes on Kashmir issue. The speakers demanded the international community to take notice of
Kashmir issue. Later on, the protesters
dispersed peacefully.
In Lower Dir, like other areas of the
province, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed here on Wednesday with a pledge
to support Kashmir in their struggle
against Indian oppression.
A rally in connection with the day was
carried out from Teshsil Chowk that culminated at Press Club. Holding banners
and placards, the protestors condemned
Indian brutalities against innocent Kashmiris in occupied valley.
They were chanting slogans against
Modi government and also demanded the
international organisations to take notice
of the ongoing Indian oppression in occupied valley