LOS ANGELES-Madonna has urged Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, not to move to Canada because it’s ‘’so boring there’’, and instead offers to let them live in her New York apartment. Madonna has urged Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, not to move to Canada because it’s ‘’so boring there’’.

The couple announced in January they would be stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family and said they would be moving to Canada to continue their family life raising nine-month-old son Archie.

But now, 61-year-old singer Madonna has offered to let them stay a her apartment in New York City, because she thinks the area is much more exciting than Canada.

In a video posted to Instagram, she said: ‘’Don’t run off to Canada, it’s so boring there. I’ll let them sublet my apartment on Central Park West? It’s two-bedrooms. It has the best view of Manhattan. Incredible balcony. I think that’s going to be a winner, that’s the dealbreaker. No, Buckingham Palace has got nothing on CPW.’’ And the ‘Vogue’ hitmaker captioned the clip: ‘’Do Megan and Prince Harry want to sublet my apartment on Central Park West??’’

Madonna is currently completing a string of shows at the London Palladium, but has axed Tuesday’s show, and another on February 11, after suffering multiple injuries that mean she can’t perform too many shows back to back without a day of rest in between.