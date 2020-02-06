Share:

LAHORE (PR): Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, brought smiles to young cancer patients at Lahore’s Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) during the hospital’s Annual Children’s Mela held the other day. A team of 10 volunteers representing Carrefour, which is operated in Pakistan by Majid Al Futtaim, hosted a range of different activities and games which were thoroughly enjoyed by the young participants. The special activities immersed the young ones in a world of smiles and laughter, which included sports competitions such as bowling, and fishing in addition to a wide array of creative activities including painting and colouring. The team also arranged special gifts and prizes for all the young participants. A model institution, SKMCH&RC aims to ease the suffering of cancer patients through modern curative and palliative therapy regardless of patients’ ability to pay. As such, Carrefour Pakistan aligns closely with the hospital’s mission, as the brand places corporate social responsibility at its core.