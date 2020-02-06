Share:

Lahore - A man on Wednesday killed his sister-in-law over property dispute in Sanda, Lahore. As per details, the suspect identified as Aurangzeb was putting pressure over his sister-in-law, Fareeda Bibi to attain the possession of house. After exchanging hot words, the alleged accused got infuriated, opened fire at her and fled from the scene. As a result, she died on the spot. Police reached the scene and shifted the dead into nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.