LONDON-For the first time in the British Parliament, the majority of the Conservative Party called upon Narendra Modi to play a decisive role in the Kashmir issue, demanding the end of the atrocities, lockdown in Kashmir, and right to self-determination.

Kashmir Conference was organized by the Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK at British parliament on the occasion of KashmirSolidarity Day, while the chief guests were President State Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan, and Kashmiri Freedom Seeker Leader Altaf Ahmed Bhat.

Altaf Ahmed Bhat while keeping the traditions of the past, told the true stories of Indian atrocities and suppression to himself, his loved ones and besieged people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and exposed the organized crimes of Indian state under Modi, Amit Shah, and Ajit Doval to strangle the economy and paralyse livelihood in IOJK. The participants including more than 50 British Members of Parliament were in shock to hear about the true face of the so-called largest democracy of the world.

President State Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan while addressing the Conference said that India under Modi’s Fascist philosophy is mongering War. While Pakistan is showing patience and Pakistan and Kashmiris want a peaceful, lasting solution to Kashmir issue, as per the implementation of global agreements and Indian commitments.

Sardar Masood Khan further said that Indian War Mongering Intentions are risking the security and peace of whole south Asia in jeopardy, and it is the collective responsibility of the international community to intervene.

Sardar Masood Khan further said that, If Britain plays an effective role as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, the resolution of the Kashmir issue could be a breakthrough. No country has reacted to the situation that India has created in the last six months. However, parliamentarians from different countries have publicly raised their voice over the tense and serious situations that peace in the world requires that the Kashmir solution be addressed.

He paid tribute to the efforts of President Jammu Kashmir Salvation Movement Altaf Ahmed Bhat and President Tehreek e Kashmir Uk Raja Fahim Kayani, saying that of all the conferences attended, it is for the first time that the large number of 50 MPs participated and showed concern for Kashmir Cause which strengthens the cause and encourages the Kashmiris and Pakistanis striving and raising the voice of besieged Kashmiris all over the world and also the Kashmiri and Pakistani organizations who are fighting for the rights of Kashmiris on diplomatic fronts.

The conference moderator was Member of Parliament Vice-Chairman All Parties Kashmir Group Paul Bristow.

Chairperson of All Parties Kashmir Group Member of Parliament Debbie Ibrahim, Member of Parliament Steve Baker, Marco Longhi. Afzal Khan, Yasmin Qureshi, Lord Kurban, Valerie Vaz, Ms Philips, M Khalid Mirza, President Tehreek-e-Kashmir Europe Mohammad Ghalib, President TeK UK Raja Fahim Kayani Zubaida Khan, Chairperson of the Daughter of Kashmir and a large number of MPs, Councillors and community leaders addressed the conference. While It was the first conference since the British elections in which almost fifty members of parliament attended and expressed their views.

Addressing the occasion Kashmiri Freedom Seeker Leader, and President Jammu Kashmir Salvation Movement Altaf Ahmed Bhat said that India has strangled Kashmiri economy by locking down Kashmir for the last six months. Schools, colleges, universities and hospitals were closed and turned into Army camps for additional forces. Ninety-five-year-old leader Syed Ali Gilani has been locked up in the house for the past ten years, Shabbir Shah, Yasin Malik, Asia Andrabi, Dr Fayyaz, and Zafar Akbar Bhat are kept in prisons, while their health is continuously deteriorating.

Bhat said that Narendra Modi and the current Indian Army Chief have created a war-torn atmosphere over occupied Kashmir and the Line of Control that can take the form of any nuclear war. Due to which the peace of not only South Asia but the whole world will be at risk. So

to make peace in the world the International Organizations and democracies of the world must step in to resolve the Kashmir dispute according to the resolutions of UN and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir Europe Mohammed Ghalib said that with a huge number of Participation of British MPs, it is a clear message to Modi that the people of Kashmir are not alone in the struggle for independence.

President Tek UK Raja Fahim Kayani thanked Member of Parliament Paul Bristow for helping in organizing the conference.