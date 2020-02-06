Share:

LAHORE - Master Paints Black and Platinum Homes carved out contrastive victories against their respective opponents in the Master Paints Polo Cup 2020 matches played here at the LP&CC ground on Wednesday. In the first match of the day, Master Paints Black defeated Barry’s by 7½-5. Sixteen-year-old Sufi Muhammad Uzair played its debut match from Master Paints as the match was witnessed by a great number of members of Sufi family. From Master Paints Black, Manuel Eduardo Carranza displayed superb polo skills and techniques and scored a quartet while Sufi Muhammad Amir hammered a hat-trick. From Barry’s, Raja Samiullah converted all the five goals. In the second match of the day, Platinum Homes outperformed Zacky Farms by 12-5½. From the winning side, Iranian player Amirreza Behboudi smashed in superb eight goals while Farooq Amin Sufi converted two and Qadeer Ashfaq and Faisal Shahzad hit one goal apiece. From the losing side, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage, Nazar Din Muhammad banged in a brace while Haris Haroon and Hamza Khan struck one goal each.