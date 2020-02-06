Share:

An event was held at the Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi today to observe ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’. A large number of Kashmiri and Pakistani community members based in Abu Dhabi attended the function. Mr. Muhammad Saeed Sarwar, Charge d’ Affaires of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi presided over the function. Special messages of the President and Prime Minister on the ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ were read out during the event.

In his remarks, Mr. Saeed Sarwar lauded the heroic struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right of self-determination. He said that the Solidarity Day was observed to remind the nation and the world about illegal occupation of Kashmir and to highlight the plight of the Kashmiris in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK). He added that the international community, the human rights organizations, international media and the civil society have all called out India to stop its tyrannical attitude towards Kashmir.

He called upon the international community to take cognizance of the plight of the Kashmiri people who have been subjected to unabated Indian atrocities. It was highlighted that the government of Pakistan has always forcefully raised the Kashmir issue at the international forums and called upon the United Nations and its member countries to play their role in resolving the decades old issue of Kashmir in accordance with the UN resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiris. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s political, moral and diplomatic support to the just struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

During the event, a documentary was shown depicting the gross human rights violations being committed by the Indian security forces in Kashmir. Students from Pakistan Community Schools also made speeches and sang national and Kashmiri songs on the occasion. The brochures, posters, booklets and articles relevant to the occasion were distributed amongst the participants.

At the end of the function, special prayers were offered for the Kashmiri martyrs and for an early resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.