ISLAMABAD - The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) organised special ceremony and a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Wednesday.

SSP Jamil Ahmed Hashmi led the rally while NHMP officers, students, teachers and others were also present on the occasion. The participants were carrying banners and placards and demanded the World to play an active role to resolve the Kashmir issue. One-minute silence was observed at 10am to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day and pay tributes to the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the officials, the purpose of such programmes is to draw world attention towards the plight of the oppressed Kashmiri people in the occupied valley.

SSP Headquarters NHMP Jamil Ahmed Hashmi was the chief guest of the ceremony. DSP Headquarters Adeel Shehzad, DSP Technical Mohammad Sarwar, DSP Driving Licensing Authority Arbab Yawar Hayat, teachers, students and a large number of people from different schools of thought were also present on the occasion. SSP Jamil Ahmed Hashmi urged the participants to raise their voice to support Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom. He further said they must continue to raise their voice to unequivocally support the Kashmiris’ quest for freedom and compel the Indian government to let go of their contemptuous control of the Kashmiris against their will. Later, chief guest Jamil Ahmed Hashmi presented souvenirs to the participants and speakers.