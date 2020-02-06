Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Zafar Mirza has on Thursday reconfirmed that no case of coronavirus has been reported yet in Pakistan.

Dr. Zafar Mirza chaired a meeting of Coronavirus Emergency Core Group in Islamabad. The SAPM said comprehensive planning has been made to cope with coronavirus and told he is personally monitoring the screening system at airports.

“All possible steps are being ensured to deal with coronavirus and we are ready to tackle any emergency situation in this regard. An emergency operation cell established at the health ministry is overviewing the situation.

“Separate wards have been arranged at hospitals concerning possible cases of coronavirus. The federal government has taken effective measures in collaboration with the provinces to handle coronavirus.”