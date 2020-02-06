Lahore (PR): Pakistan’s leading shopping destination, Packages Mall, announced the Kids Jungle Safari on 24th January set to carry on till 9th February. Jungle Safari provides a platform for families to come together through quality entertainment for children and parents alike. The event showcases a plethora of activities namely, live animals, origami lessons, story-telling, painting and Virtual Reality amongst many others. Shoppers who make a purchase beyond Rs2500/- at mall outlets will be provided exclusive access to the Kids Safari. The concept behind the event is to promote togetherness of families and provide them with a healthy entertainment outlet where they can indulge in and experience edutainment centered around animals under one roof. By providing a space for the children to safely interact with animals and animal related fun activities, Packages Mall aims to instill empathy and awareness amongst the younger generation towards different species.

