ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has urged the world
powers to intervene on the longstanding Kashmir issue as the
whole region was at the risk of a
disastrous war, top officials said.
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood
Qureshi told The Nation that he
was in contact with his counterparts across the world, especially the global powers on the Kashmir issue.
“No one supports bloodshed.
US President (Donald) Trump has
even offered to mediate. I have
written letters to the FMs across
the world on the issue. We seek
world’s attention towards India’s
brutalities,” he said.
Global powers, US, China and
Russia, he said, were being briefed
on the Kashmir issue on a regular
basis. In addition, the United Nations and the European Union was
being updated.
Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said India was trying to transform the Muslim majority into a minority. “The whole
world is watching what India is
doing. India is running away from
talks and is ignoring our calls,” she
added.
Aisha Farooqui said no one
should underestimate the resolve
of the people and the armed forces of Pakistan to effectively thwart
any aggressive action.
Pakistan has recently intensified
the Kashmir campaign to resolve
the longstanding issue as India
has unleashed a new spate of state
terrorism in the held territory.
Last week, the Kashmiris on
both sides of the Line of Control
and across the world observed Indian Republic Day as Black Day, in
protest against India’s continued
denial of their right to self-determination.
The call for observance of the
Black Day was given by All Parties
Hurriyat Conference Chairman,
Syed Ali Gilani, and other Hurriyat
leaders and organisations, including Mohammed Ashraf Sehrai and
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat
forum. The day was marked with a
complete strike in occupied Kashmir and anti-India demonstrations
and rallies in world capitals.
Yesterday, the whole Pakistan
observed the ‘Kashmir Solidarity
day’ to back the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle.
Tension between Pakistan and
India escalated after New Delhi illegally revoked occupied Jammu
and Kashmir’s special status on
August 5. Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue but India claimed the
removal of special status of Kashmir under Article 370 was its ‘internal matter.’
Pakistan has taken several steps
to de-escalate the situation, including release of the captured Indian pilot Abinandan Varthaman
as a gesture of peace, reactivation
of hotline between Directors Generals Military Operations, return
of Pakistan’s High Commissioner
to New Delhi and convening of the
meeting in connection with opening of Kartarpur Corridor. Pakistan has also renewed its offer of
dialogue to India to address all
outstanding issues.
Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Indian PM Narendra Modi made a fatal mistake on
August 5 by scrapping the autonomy of Kashmir.
The premier addressed the
Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative
Assembly and affirmed that it was
his faith that the Valley will get
“freedom.”
The PM said he had promised to
become ambassador of Kashmir
and had raised its voice at all international forums.
He further stated that Mr Modi’s entire election campaign was
against Pakistan and propagated
Hindutva ideology. The premier
said that he explained the whole
Kashmir issue to the US President
Donald Trump.
“Modi promulgated the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideology
which was inspired by Hitler and
Nazis, and praised the massacre
of Jews which is the fundamental theory of this organisation,” he
added.
He said the Indian PM claimed
he can conquer Pakistan in just 11
days. “Such statements cannot be
given by any normal person but
those who are scared”, he added.
Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed
Bajwa also lauded “the struggle
of the people of Kashmir for their
freedom and right to self-determination” on the Kashmir Solidarity
Day.
The army chief reiterated “unwavering support” for the Kashmiris while stressing that Pakistan will continue playing its role
to shake the conscience of the international community to raise
the voice of Kashmiris.
General Bajwa said Kashmir Day
was being observed to highlight
the brutalities that India is committing in the Valley to curb the
rights of the people of Kashmir,
according to a military statement.
Senator Mushahid Hussain
Syed, Chairperson, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senate
of Pakistan, highlighted the extreme conditions being faced by
the Kashmiri people since the August 5, 2019 lockdown.
He lamented that those who
brave it out to peacefully demonstrate against the August 5th revocation even after 184 days are
either jailed or are fired upon by
the rogue Indian army.
He outlined as to how the Nazi-inspired extremists had captured state power in India. He
said Modi’s fascist regime was
sticking to the exercise of smoke
and mirrors while banning over
two million prepaid mobile connections.