ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has urged the world

powers to intervene on the longstanding Kashmir issue as the

whole region was at the risk of a

disastrous war, top officials said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood

Qureshi told The Nation that he

was in contact with his counterparts across the world, especially the global powers on the Kashmir issue.

“No one supports bloodshed.

US President (Donald) Trump has

even offered to mediate. I have

written letters to the FMs across

the world on the issue. We seek

world’s attention towards India’s

brutalities,” he said.

Global powers, US, China and

Russia, he said, were being briefed

on the Kashmir issue on a regular

basis. In addition, the United Nations and the European Union was

being updated.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said India was trying to transform the Muslim majority into a minority. “The whole

world is watching what India is

doing. India is running away from

talks and is ignoring our calls,” she

added.

Aisha Farooqui said no one

should underestimate the resolve

of the people and the armed forces of Pakistan to effectively thwart

any aggressive action.

Pakistan has recently intensified

the Kashmir campaign to resolve

the longstanding issue as India

has unleashed a new spate of state

terrorism in the held territory.

Last week, the Kashmiris on

both sides of the Line of Control

and across the world observed Indian Republic Day as Black Day, in

protest against India’s continued

denial of their right to self-determination.

The call for observance of the

Black Day was given by All Parties

Hurriyat Conference Chairman,

Syed Ali Gilani, and other Hurriyat

leaders and organisations, including Mohammed Ashraf Sehrai and

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat

forum. The day was marked with a

complete strike in occupied Kashmir and anti-India demonstrations

and rallies in world capitals.

Yesterday, the whole Pakistan

observed the ‘Kashmir Solidarity

day’ to back the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle.

Tension between Pakistan and

India escalated after New Delhi illegally revoked occupied Jammu

and Kashmir’s special status on

August 5. Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue but India claimed the

removal of special status of Kashmir under Article 370 was its ‘internal matter.’

Pakistan has taken several steps

to de-escalate the situation, including release of the captured Indian pilot Abinandan Varthaman

as a gesture of peace, reactivation

of hotline between Directors Generals Military Operations, return

of Pakistan’s High Commissioner

to New Delhi and convening of the

meeting in connection with opening of Kartarpur Corridor. Pakistan has also renewed its offer of

dialogue to India to address all

outstanding issues.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Indian PM Narendra Modi made a fatal mistake on

August 5 by scrapping the autonomy of Kashmir.

The premier addressed the

Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative

Assembly and affirmed that it was

his faith that the Valley will get

“freedom.”

The PM said he had promised to

become ambassador of Kashmir

and had raised its voice at all international forums.

He further stated that Mr Modi’s entire election campaign was

against Pakistan and propagated

Hindutva ideology. The premier

said that he explained the whole

Kashmir issue to the US President

Donald Trump.

“Modi promulgated the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideology

which was inspired by Hitler and

Nazis, and praised the massacre

of Jews which is the fundamental theory of this organisation,” he

added.

He said the Indian PM claimed

he can conquer Pakistan in just 11

days. “Such statements cannot be

given by any normal person but

those who are scared”, he added.

Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed

Bajwa also lauded “the struggle

of the people of Kashmir for their

freedom and right to self-determination” on the Kashmir Solidarity

Day.

The army chief reiterated “unwavering support” for the Kashmiris while stressing that Pakistan will continue playing its role

to shake the conscience of the international community to raise

the voice of Kashmiris.

General Bajwa said Kashmir Day

was being observed to highlight

the brutalities that India is committing in the Valley to curb the

rights of the people of Kashmir,

according to a military statement.

Senator Mushahid Hussain

Syed, Chairperson, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senate

of Pakistan, highlighted the extreme conditions being faced by

the Kashmiri people since the August 5, 2019 lockdown.

He lamented that those who

brave it out to peacefully demonstrate against the August 5th revocation even after 184 days are

either jailed or are fired upon by

the rogue Indian army.

He outlined as to how the Nazi-inspired extremists had captured state power in India. He

said Modi’s fascist regime was

sticking to the exercise of smoke

and mirrors while banning over

two million prepaid mobile connections.