ATTOCK/WAZIRABAD-Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed in Wazirabad and Attock with national spirit and a number of rallies were taken out from various places by socio-political organizations and labourers to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

In Wazirabad, First rally was taken out by Asstt. Commissioner Waqar Hussain, local PTI president Muhammad Khalid Mughal, GS Bilal Shiekh, Shabbir Akram Cheema, District Deputy Secretary; Chief Officer MC Sheraz Aslam and other PTI workers which started from tehsil office and ended in Lahori Gate. Jamat-e-Islami also took out a rally, headed by District Amir Hafiz Ghulam Mustafa, GS Muhammad Wasim Olakh, City president Muhammad Sabir Butt, from Islamic Center which passed through Model Town, Moti Bazar, Main Bazar and ended in Lahori Gate. Labourers and Employees of Darson Rubber Works made a human chain on GT Road and expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren. A rally from Sultan Foundation was taken out which was headed by Falk Sher. Another rally was taken out by the management of Anjuman-e-Islah-e-Naujwana’s Ummeed-e-Zindagi Hospital led by Haji Muhammad Shafiq, Ch Sarwar of Equal Welfare Organization, Mir Muhammad Asif, Shehbaz Bhatti, Haji Tabark and Talib Hussain which culminated on Circular Road. Therik-e-Labbaik also brought out a rally, headed by Baba Javaid Mehar and Muhammad Nasir Saifi. Rally passing through Main Bazar, Sialkot Road, Overhead Bridge ended in Allahwala Chowk. Anti-Narcotic Welfare Society held a rally in Shaheed Naveed Younus Care Center in Patthanwali which was headed by Muhammad Jameel Cheema and ex-councilor Arif Hussain Cheema. Another rally was also taken out in Gakkhar Mandi from Mosque Pir Abdullah Shah which was led by Prof. Sajjad Ahmad Chishsti and marching through GT Road ended near Gakkhar MC Office. Participants of the rallies were carrying placards and banners bearing slogans showing solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and criticizing India, America and UNO over their criminal silence.

Like elsewhere in the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day was also observed in Attock to renew the pledge of continuing support to the Kashmiris fighting for their right to self-determination.

Main function in this context was held in Jinnah Hall Attock where Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari was the chief guest. DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar , ADCG Ansar Hayat, ADCR Chaudhry Abdul Majid, AC Jannat Hussain Nekokara, CEO Education Javed Iqbal Awan also graced the occasion.

This time the day was observed after India revoked the special status of Occupied Kashmir in August last year in total breach of all international laws, imposing an indefinite curfew and cutting off all communications links.

Seminars, walks and literary sitting were arranged to express solidarity with the oppressed people and highlight human rights violations by the Indian security forces. Rallies were taken out across the district to highlight the atrocities being committed by the Indian security forces against armless Kashmiris, who are waging a peaceful struggle for their just right to self determination. Banners and steamers highlighting the plight of Kashmiris were erected on all the important roads to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people. One minute silence was also observed to pay homage to the martyrs of the liberation struggle for Kashmiris. Chairman Public Accounts Committee Syed Yawar Bokhari in his address said that the purpose of Kashmir Solidarity Day is to pay homage to martyrs, express solidarity with Kashmiris fighting for right to self determination and show to the world community actual picture in the Valley with the appeal to intervene to stop massive human rights violations. He lauded and paid homage to the unarmed women and children fighting for their rights. He lamented that the world community was not giving due attention to the issue due to big Indian market. He said that the present regime has devised such a strategy that helped showing real Indian face to the world community. He praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking up the issue on all global forums with courage and said that implementation of UN resolutions was the only solution of the Kashmir issue. Other speakers which included DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar and others paid glowing tributes to Kashmiris for keeping the issue alive despite unprecedented human rights violation and atrocities of the occupation forces.

They said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had really emerged as true Ambassador of Kashmir by highlighting issue on all global forums and said that the nation was united and stood with Kashmirirs in their just struggle for freedom and added that Quaid-e-Azam has truly called Kashmir jugular vein of Pakistan. The speakers praised Kashmiris for not retreating even by an inch on the stance of freedom from Indian occupation. They said Pakistan salutes the unwavering commitment and high passion of Kashmiris for the right of self-determination and said that February 5 reminds the international community to play its role for granting right to Kashmiris to choose their political future in the light of UN resolutions. hey said Kashmiris ask this question to the international community that why are they being deprived of their fundamental rights according to the UN charter. The international community, as well as the global human rights bodies, should play their effective role to stop the worst brutalities being committed by the Occupied Indian Armed Forces, he added. It is regrettable that the Modi government has turned the Occupied Kashmir into world’s biggest jail with its unconstitutional tactics.

He asserted that India cannot deprive the Kashmiris of their right to independence by illegally changing the constitutional status of Occupied Kashmir and employing the policy of State-sponsored terrorism and said that black face of claimants of so-called democracy has been fully exposed. The people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are fighting a war of their survival and freedom as Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of Indian partition. The Kashmiris have written a new history with their blood which is unique and unprecedented, they added. They said that Pakistanis are standing shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren and the nation strongly condemns inhuman treatment meted out to the Kashmiri population.

Today, the nation reassures the Kashmiris that they are not alone in their struggle and Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting their case as an Ambassador of Kashmiris. They further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue at every forum while the nation will continue to provide its diplomatic, moral and political support to the oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir.