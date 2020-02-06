Share:

KHANEWAL - Like other parts of the country, in Khanewal residents observed Kashmir Day to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in their struggle for the right to self-determination under United Nations’ resolutions. In this connection, the main function was held in tehsil council Hall Khanewal under the supervision of district administration. Addressing a big gathering of participants, Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said: “The entire Pakistani nation stands with Kashmiri brethren in their struggle to achieve their legitimate right to self-determination. It is our firm belief that Kashmiris will succeed in their struggle.” A large number of students from different educational institutes of the district also highlighted the cause of Kashmir and the sacrifices of Kashmiris. Member Provincial Assembly Faisal Niazi and representative chairman Kashmir committee in their speeches said: “We salute the unshaken commitment of Kashmiri people for the right to self-determination.”