Share:

LAHORE-With an aim to promote Pakistani cinema & theatre, a play titled “Filmnagar” (Story Revival ki) is happening on the 6th, 7th and 8th Feb in Alhamra Arts Centre. Filmnagar (Story Revival Ki) is a satirical play that sheds light on different eras of the Pakistani cinema through characters and talks about the issues that revolve around the revival of the cinema.

The play is conceived and produced by Rabia Hassan. The story of the play is written by Ahsan Afzal whereas the dialogues are by Hassan Malik and direction is by Amir Nawaz and Rabia Hassan. The story of the play depicts past, present and future of Pakistani cinema. The cast includes veteran actor Irfan Khoosat besides Sarfaraz Ansari, Sam Khan, Zeeshan Haider, Esha Malik, Hassan Raza, Esha Shakeel, Tanveer, Zaheer Taj and Zohaib Haider.

Speaking at the occasion, Rabia Hassan said, “As compared to today’s revival our films in the older days of 50s, 60s & 70s had much more depth and originality related to theme, subject and music. The black and white era was classy romantic and very sophisticated. Similarly, 80s was a golden time for Punjabi films. This is my first theatrical project and I hope to continue to serve this branch of performing arts which suffers the same fate as cinema, she added.”

Talking about the drama, Director of the play, Aamir Nawaz said, Filmnagar is one of most challenging projects of my life as we are bringing 70 years of Film History within 90 Minutes on stage. We are dealing with all aspects of a production with a very progressive approach without any compromises. This unique presentation forced me to remain creative during all the pre production time. I strongly believe that cinema lovers will love this unique presentation of journey of Pakistani film industry, he added”