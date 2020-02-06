Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed the government’s resolve to utilise all out resources for eradication of polio from the country as a biggest priority.

He expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation of Rotary International led by its President Holger Knaack working towards polio eradication. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza was also present on the occasion.

Speaking to the delegation, the prime minister said eradication of polio was first and foremost priority of the government and whole nation and all segments of the society had a consensus on it.

Imran Khan said special measures were being taken to organise traffic on border areas of Pakistan and Afghanistan and it would significantly help the spread of poliovirus. The premier, while appreciating all international organisations and especially Rotary International in their assistance to government of Pakistan against polio, said: “The government values the contribution of any organisation working against this crippling disease and will provide them full facilitation.”

The meeting discussed in length the steps taken by the government for eradication of polio.

Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza gave a detailed briefing on measures taken by his ministry. He said during the current polio campaign over one hundred thousand security personnel and two hundred and fifty thousand polio workers dispensed their duties to administer polio drops to 40 million children under the age of five.