Share:

Robyn to receive songwriter award

LOS ANGELES - Robyn will be named Songwriter of the Decade at the NME Awards this month. The ‘Dancing On My Own’ hitmaker is ‘’humbled and honoured’’ to have been chosen to receive the one-off honour, which recognises her contribution to and influence on the current pop landscape. She said: ‘’I’m always mystified and ready to be seduced by a beautiful song.

‘’There are so many good songs that were written before and after 2010 that inspired me. So I feel very humbled and honoured to be given this award.’’

Meanwhile, it has been announced that ‘Deal Wiv It’ collaborators Slowthai and Mura Masa will open the ceremony, which takes place at the O2 Academy Brixton in London on Wednesday February 12. And Slowthai - who is up for four awards - has vowed to dominate the evening.

He told NME.com: ‘’I’m coming to win all the awards (including Godlike Genius) and if there’s one I don’t win then I’ll take it from them anyway.

‘’Me and Mura Masa are excited to headline the awards and play our unfortunately rejected-in-favour-of-Billie-Eilish James Bond theme song yet still number-one-multi-platinum single ‘Deal Wiv It’. All those that perform after us are simply the dessert... the digestif... the followers... the laggards. Except IDLES, if my brothers are playing then it’s a co-headline. If they’re not playing, why not?! Brixton is mine. As you were.

Jonas Brothers’ tease new album is coming ‘soon’

LOS ANGELES - Jonas Brothers have teased their new album will be released ‘’sooner’’ than people might think.

The trio of brothers - comprised of Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas - are gearing up to release their second studio album since their return from hiatus last year, which will be the follow-up to ‘Happiness Begins’, and whilst they won’t give a firm release date for the record, they have said new music will be coming ‘’soon’’.

Asked when their new album will drop, Nick said: ‘’Soon. Probably sooner than you might think. It’s done, that’s the cool part, and there’s even more new music coming as well.’’

The ‘Sucker’ hitmakers also dismissed rumours that their former Disney Channel co-star Miley Cyrus would be joining them on a track from their new record, which will mark their sixth studio venture overall.

And although Miley won’t be making an appearance on the album, there will be ‘’a feature or two’’ from other musicians.

Speaking during an interview with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, co-host Vick Hope asked: ‘’So looking at the new album, is Miley Cyrus gonna be on there? That’s what I read.’’

To which Nick said: ‘’Oh, wow, I have not read that.’’

And Kevin added: ‘’That’s not true.’’

Nick then teased: ‘’No, that’s not true but there might be a feature or two ...’’

Meanwhile, the group recently said they plan on adapting their sound to survive in the modern music industry.