LAHORE - Ravi Pipes took 9.5-4 lead over PBG Risala after the four chukkers in the Chief Minister Polo Cup 2020 eight-chukker match here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday. From Ravi Pipes, which had two and a half goals handicap advantage, Amirreza Behboudi contributed with a quartet while Bilal Haye slammed in a brace and Omer Asjad Malhi struck one. From PBG Risala, Nicholas A Recaite hammered a hat-trick while Captain Humair Ghazi converted one goal. Ravi Pipes were off to flying start as they thrashed two back-to-back goals to gain 2-0 lead in the first chukker. They further enhanced their lead to 4-0 in the second chukker by converting two more goals while in the dying moments of the second chukker, PBG converted one to reduce the margin to 4-1. The only goal of the third chukker was pumped in Ravi Pipes which further strengthened their lead to 5-1. In the fourth and last chukker, though PBG played better polo and smashed in a hat-trick against a brace by Ravi Pipes to finish the chukker at 7-4. With two and a half goal handicap advantage, Ravi Pipes gained 9.5-4 lead after the completion of four chukkers. Today (Thursday) at 1:00 pm, BN Polo Team will play the next four chukkers to complete the eight-chukker match.