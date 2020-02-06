Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy department Saeed Ghani on Wednesday announced to pay surprise visits to colleges across the province aimed at improving the education sector.

Ghani, who is nominated education minister in a recent cabinet portfolios’ reshuffle, announced a compulsory assembly early in the morning at 8:00 am in every college of the province.

The students are also directed to attend the college proceedings in complete uniforms.

The minister further directed the college education department officials to visits educational institutes coming under their domain on a regular basis aimed at scrutinizing the implementation on the directives.