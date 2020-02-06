The Supreme Court ordered on Thursday the immediate removal of Director General Sindh Building Control Authority Ahsan Zafar among other high-level staff members of the authority.

The Supreme Court was hearing a case pertaining to construction of buildings in the city’s Boat Basin area on the land allocated to parks.

The apex court ordered Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah to look personally into all the issues, asking him 'to appoint any honest officer'.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that no one has the right to deprive the citizens of their rights. In today's hearing, the apex court expelled Director SBCA Mushtaq Soomro from the court room.

The court expressed indignation over the construction of a building on Benazir Bhutto Park, issuing a notice to the owner of the project.

The CJP remarked that the DG SBCA is personally involved in the matter of illegal construction of buildings in the city. “This is completely destructive for the city,” said the top judge, ordering the CM Sindh to personally look into the issue.

The CJP ordered the Sindh High Court Chief Secretary to look into the matters related to the SBCA until a new DG is appointed.

The court also ordered the removal of illegal encroachments on Shahra-e-Quaideen nullah as well.

The apex court earlier heard a case related to the restoration of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) system and the encroachments on the railways land in the city.

In the hearing earlier today, the CJP directed commissioner Karachi to  bulldoze all buildings built on Railways land. He added that they should be demolished within a week and the court will issue an order in this regard.