KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir. They jointly led a rally held in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day commencing from Kashmir Road to Mazar-i-Quaid. Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, provincial secretaries and senior police officers also attended the rally.

Addressing the rally, the chief minister said everyone in Pakistan was of the view that Kashmir would become part of Pakistan and vowed that people would continue their struggle for the liberation of Kashmir from the Indian clutches.

Syed Murad Ali Shah urged international community, human rights watchdogs and those who feel pain for Kashmiris to raise voice for their independence and wake the international community from the slumber to liberate Kashmir from the Indian occupation. Syed Murad Ali Shah said the butcher of Gujrat unleashed genocide in held Kashmir. Therefore a case of war crimes should be filed against him in the International Court of Justice. Addressing the rally, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that every segment of the society participated in the march and vowed to continue their efforts until Kashmir becomes part of Pakistan.

“We will continue to reiterate the demand of Kashmiri people for a plebiscite in the valley,” he said and added that the United Nations (UN) should take notice of Indian atrocities in the held territory.

He further called for holding a trial against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in International Court of Justice over the atrocities.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that February 5 is an important day to remember the sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmir, which has been turned into one of the biggest jails across the globe.

Applauding the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts in raising Kashmir issue at international forums, he said the premier declared himself as the ambassador of the people of Kashmir and raised the issue at international platform effectively. “Injustice in Kashmir has reached at its peak and today the entire nation is reiterating the pledge that Kashmir will become part of Pakistan,” he said. Quoting one of the speeches of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Mr Shah said that he had said “Being a human being I can commit mistakes but in the matter of Kashmir negotiations I cannot commit any mistake.” Murad Ali Shah added that his leadership was, is and will be committed with the cause of Kashmir.

“Today, everyone in Pakistan raises the slogans- Kashmir banega Pakistan, Kashmir will become part of Pakistan,” he said and vowed the people of Pakistan would continue their struggle for the liberation of Kashmir from the Indian clutches. During the rally songs of solidarity with the people of Kashmir were played and a special band kept performing right from the start of the rally to the Mazari-Quaid.