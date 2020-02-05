Share:

ISLAMABAD-Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday said Kashmir is our integral part and soon day of freedom will dawn upon Kashmiris who are badly oppressed and victimised by Indian Army. She said this while presiding over a special “mushaira” organised jointly by “Qalam Qafila” and PNCA.

She said now India is exposed to the whole world and can no longer continue with brutalities, atrocities, and human rights violation in the occupied valley. She said Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has become the voice of these innocent and tyrannized people, fighting for them on every forum.

The mushaira was especially organised on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day at PNCA auditorium under the auspices of Qalam Qafila. Dr. Shahid Mehmood, Parton in Chief of Qalam Qafila also spoke on the occasion and expressed his views. Renowned poets from all over the country presented their kalaam, including Nayyar Sarhadi, Syed Mazhar Masood, Dr. Ahsan Akhbar, Prof. Jalil Aali, Ali Akbar Abbas, Jabbar Mirza, Mehmooda Ghazia, Hassan Abbas Raza, Anjum Khalique, Mehboob Zafar, Wafa Chisti, Tariq Naeem, Dr. Farhat Abbas, Jamil Yousaf, Rahat Sarhadi, Dawood Kaif, Munir Faiz, Ilyas Babar Awan, Farkhanda Shamim, Farukh Deeba, Jiya Queshi, Busrha Khazeen, Dr. Fouzia Shehr, Baseen Younis, Iftifaq Butt, Samina Tabbsum, Dr. Mazhar Iqbal, Nasir Maan, Nusratyab Khan Nusrat, Farooq Babar Azad and Sheen Shoukat.

They expressed their solidarity with Kashmiris through their poetry. Other guests were also part of the event. They said, Pakistanis feel the pain and agony of Kashmiri people in their heart and they will leave no stone unturned to help them in their struggle for right of self-determination and freedom. Children of the State Secondary School presented tableaus on this occasion. Shields were distributed among the participating poets.

Beside this an exhibition of paintings, Kashmiri music and talk by renowned art critic Asim Akhtar was held at NAG. Artworks submitted by artist on open call from PNCA for Kashmir Solidarity Day were displayed.

A large number of art lover visited the exhibition.

Earlier, speaking to a rally in Islamabad, Firdous Ashiq Awan said the occupied valley has been turned into the world’s biggest prison by the Indian forces. She regretted that the basic rights of the Kashmiri people are being trampled upon in complete violations of international laws. She said that the people of Pakistan feel the pain and agony of their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

She said there are several UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir dispute and the world body should play its role for the resolution of this lingering dispute as per the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Later, the participants of the rally submitted two resolutions to the UN office in Islamabad drawing attention towards the blatant human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.