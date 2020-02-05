Share:

Attock-Thousands of textbooks worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes in a mysterious fire which broke out in the warehouse established for storage of books in Hazro tehsil in Attock district in early hours of Wednesday. The residents living adjacent to Government Boys High school No. 1 Hazro alerted police and Rescue 1122 after they saw dense smoke blowing from the school around 8 AM on Wednesday. However, the fire engulfed the entire stock of textbooks of Punjab education department before the rescue team undertook the job.

The District Emergency Officer Dr Mohammad Ishfaq Mian told newsmen that the Rescue 1122 received emergency call around 8am and subsequently fire brigade and Rescue 1122 personnel doused the fire, but all the books were reduced to ashes.