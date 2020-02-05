Share:

Wah cantt-Two bullet-riddled bodies of young men were found at a deserted place near village Jandu along with service road of Islamabad- Peshawar motorway (M-1) in limits of Taxila police station on Wednesday.

Sub divisional Police officer Taxila circle DSP Tahir Abbass while talking to newsmen has said that some local villagers spotted two bullet-riddled bodies of young men lying in bushes and informed police who moved the bodies to THQ hospital for autopsy. He said that the bodies are of men in their 20s and could not be identified. He said that it seems that they were shot somewhere else and later thrown here to conceal the crime. Responding a question, he said that NADRA’s help would be spot for their identification. He said that Taxila Police registered a double murder case against unknown accused and started further investigation.