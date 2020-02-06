Share:

GUJRAT-Thousands of students of University of Gujrat (UoG) took out a rally here at Hafiz Hayat Campus on Tuesday to show solidarity with people of Indian-occupied Kashmir who had been subjected to blatant human rights violations under the ongoing upsurge of brutal Indian military oppression.

A large number of faculty members and senior academics, including Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Faheem Malik, deans, directors, HoDs and administration officials participated in the rally with the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shabbar Atiq on the front.

The participants of the rally were holding banners and raising slogans condemning the gross human rights violations in the occupied part of the valley, calling upon the international community to adopt measures aimed at preventing India from the genocide of the Kashmiri Muslims.

They vowed to support Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom from illegal and brutal Indian occupation.

Prof. Dr Shabbar Atiq, in his address on the occasion, said, “As a true Pakistani we need to show support and solidarity with the Kashmiris and highlight the Indian atrocities on the unarmed civilian population of eight million Kashmiri Muslims.”

Various UoG student societies including Educators Society and Hayatian Blood Donating Society attended the rally. Senior academic Mubasshar Hussain and Director SSC Ghaffar Muhayyuddin along with their teams initiated the proceedings.