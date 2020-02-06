Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan ladies tennis team continued their good show in the Fed Cup Group II, Asia/Oceania, Zone B, Group A, round robin, where Pakistan’s international tennis player Ushna Suhail once again excelled and steered Pakistan to 2-1 victory against Singapore. On the second day, Pakistan played against Singapore in a tie of best-of-three matches, where two singles and one doubles match was played. Pakistan team, comprising Sara Mansoor (captain), Sarah Mahboob, Ushna Suhail, Mahin Qureshi and Mehak Khokar, was in good shape and gave out their best to win the tie.

In the first singles match, Ushna Suhail utilized her international experience and aggressive game plan to outclass world ranked player Sarah Pang of Singapore. Ushna dominated throughout the match inspite of long rallies and few dueces to win the encounter 6-0, 6-0. The second singles match was played by Sarah Mahboob Khan of Pakistan against Izabella Tan Hui Xin of Singapore. Though Sarah made a good start but couldn’t handle Izabella and lost with a score line of 2-6, 1-6. When Pakistan vs Singapore was one-all, the deciding match was of doubles. Ushna Suhail, partnering with Mahin Qureshi, played against izabella tan & tammy tan of Singapore. The Pakistan duo played tremendous tennis and outclassed their opponents to win the decisive match 6-1, 6-1, thus outlasted Singapore by 2-1.

After winning the tie against Singapore, Ushna said: “I am feeling great because this was an upset since Singapore were top seeds and they have won the final here before. So winning against them is a great victory for Pakistan and we will try to give out our best to win more for country.”

Now Pakistan will take on strong New Zealand in the next match. “Our next opponent is New Zealand, where Sarah Mahboob Khan and Mahin Qureshi will be playing the singles and I hope both will play well and try to produce good results,” Ushna added.