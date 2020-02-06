Share:

ISLAMABAD - The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday lauded the government for taking prompt

measures and timely action to provide relief to

the people who suffered

loss of life and property in

the wake of recent heavy

snow and severe weather conditions in AJ and

Kashmir and other parts

of the country.

Appreciating the timely

response of the government, Dr Palitha Mahipala, WHO Country Representative in Pakistan,

assured WHO’s support

to the government of Pakistan to respond to this

public health emergency.

The statement issued

said that living up to the

expectations, the WHO

provided 11 International Emergency Health Kits

(IEHK) with each kit covering 3,000 population

for one month, in addition

to this a complete set of

equipment and supplies

were provided for three

mother, child health/labour room, tents for

temporary instalments,

and personal protective

equipment’s for protection against Corona Virus. It may be added here

that several parts of Pakistan came under a spell of

heavy rain, snowfall, flash

floods, avalanches and

landslides, on 11 and 12

January 2020.

The districts adversely affected were located in

Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and

Kashmir (AJK). This resulted in geographical access

constraints to the affected

areas, delaying rescue and

relief operation, which exacerbated the situation of

the affected people.

In AJK, snowfall and avalanches affected mainly

four villages namely Sargan, Bakwali, Sargan Sairi

and Dudniyal, whereby

14,000 population were

affected directly 2,118

households and 41,007

indirect population with

6,046 households were

affected.