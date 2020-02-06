ISLAMABAD - The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday lauded the government for taking prompt
measures and timely action to provide relief to
the people who suffered
loss of life and property in
the wake of recent heavy
snow and severe weather conditions in AJ and
Kashmir and other parts
of the country.
Appreciating the timely
response of the government, Dr Palitha Mahipala, WHO Country Representative in Pakistan,
assured WHO’s support
to the government of Pakistan to respond to this
public health emergency.
The statement issued
said that living up to the
expectations, the WHO
provided 11 International Emergency Health Kits
(IEHK) with each kit covering 3,000 population
for one month, in addition
to this a complete set of
equipment and supplies
were provided for three
mother, child health/labour room, tents for
temporary instalments,
and personal protective
equipment’s for protection against Corona Virus. It may be added here
that several parts of Pakistan came under a spell of
heavy rain, snowfall, flash
floods, avalanches and
landslides, on 11 and 12
January 2020.
The districts adversely affected were located in
Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and
Kashmir (AJK). This resulted in geographical access
constraints to the affected
areas, delaying rescue and
relief operation, which exacerbated the situation of
the affected people.
In AJK, snowfall and avalanches affected mainly
four villages namely Sargan, Bakwali, Sargan Sairi
and Dudniyal, whereby
14,000 population were
affected directly 2,118
households and 41,007
indirect population with
6,046 households were
affected.