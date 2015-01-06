QUETTA - At least eight militants including commander of a banned outfit were killed and 15 others detained while two camps were busted in an operation launched in Panjgur and Kalat districts of Balochistan.

Manhunt is also in progress in Zhob and its adjoining areas to track nine people down who were kidnapped by undefined armed men on Sunday evening from Zhob district.

"There is zero tolerance towards terrorism and stern action would be taken against all RAW and NDS-funded armed lashkars," Home Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said while addressing a press conference at Jamali Auditorium here.

DIG Frontier Corps Balochistan Brigadier Tahir Mehmood and Deputy Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Mohammad Sammo were also present.

The home minister said following the directives of the federal government, the Balochistan government launched a search operation under the National Action Plan.

"To bring the members of banned outfits to justice, security forces carried out operation in Panjgur and Kalat, killing 8 and arresting 15 militants," Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said adding that they were involved in attacking government installations, Frontier Works Organizations and hampering development work underway in parts of Balochistan.

"Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Kachi, as many as 8 notorious dacoits were also apprehended recovering 2 captives from their captivity," whereas about 50 people were arrested in connection with the drive against hate material.

"Intelligence based operation was in progress in parts of the province as it is the prime responsibility of the government and state to ensure peaceful environment and security to the lives of an ordinary man.”

He stressed that there is no room for the non-state organizations.

"Action would be taken against all armed militias and organisations other than registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

To a question, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti noted, “Unless we secure our porous border, restoration of peace in Balochistan is impossible”.

DIG FC Tahir Mehmood on the occasion said that Frontier Corps have completed the first phase of a project of digging trench along the Pak-Afghan border.

"500 Km of trench have been completed while project to dig 250 to 300 km trench along the Pak-Afghanistan and Pak-Iran border would soon be initiated in next phase," he added.

Home Minister lauding the efforts of the FC said that project to secure border was duly FC-funded.



